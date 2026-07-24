Zacks Research Downgrades Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Hold

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital set a $11.50 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ILPT opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.82 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company's stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NASDAQ: ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Further Reading

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