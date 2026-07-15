Zacks Research Downgrades Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) to Hold

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intellicheck from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Intellicheck from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.38.

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Intellicheck Stock Performance

IDN stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. Intellicheck had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,550 shares of company stock worth $189,021. 7.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 21,267.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company's stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government‐issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on‐premises hardware or cloud‐based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point‐of‐sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

Further Reading

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