Zacks Research Estimates Bank OZK's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK's current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.62 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen lowered Bank OZK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank OZK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Bank OZK by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 766 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company's stock.

Bank OZK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 29th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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