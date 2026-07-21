Zacks Research Estimates BankUnited's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited's current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.46%.The company had revenue of $273.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

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Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BankUnited from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BankUnited from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKU

BankUnited Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:BKU opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $194,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,232.34. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $45,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $690,791.19. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,599,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $73,655,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $1,858,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company's stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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