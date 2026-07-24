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Zacks Research Estimates Huntsman's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Huntsman logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised Huntsman’s Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.10 from $0.06, signaling improved expectations for the chemical maker’s near-term profitability.
  • Huntsman’s most recent quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion versus the $1.39 billion consensus.
  • Despite the earnings estimate boost, analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock carries a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $13.67, while shares were down 3.1% to $12.81 in Friday trading.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Huntsman's current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman's Q1 2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntsman from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:HUN opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio is -18.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 166.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,672 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Huntsman by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,751 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Huntsman by 1,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,514 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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