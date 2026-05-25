Zacks Research Estimates OGE Energy's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for OGE Energy in a research report issued on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.03%.The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $48.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 111.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14,780.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 618.3% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,573,621.09. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 75.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting OGE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting OGE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2027 earnings estimate to $2.59 per share from $2.58, suggesting slightly improved expectations for OGE Energy’s medium-term profitability.

Zacks Research raised its fiscal 2027 earnings estimate to $2.59 per share from $2.58, suggesting slightly improved expectations for OGE Energy’s medium-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged up its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $2.80 from $2.79, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term outlook for the utility. OGE Energy analyst update

The firm also nudged up its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate to $2.80 from $2.79, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term outlook for the utility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted near-term 2026 and 2027 quarterly estimates in several cases, including Q3 2026 EPS to $0.95 and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.96, which may help sentiment around earnings stability.

Analysts lifted near-term 2026 and 2027 quarterly estimates in several cases, including Q3 2026 EPS to $0.95 and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.96, which may help sentiment around earnings stability. Neutral Sentiment: OGE Energy’s latest quarterly results matched EPS expectations at $0.24 per share, while revenue came in above estimates, so there was no major earnings surprise driving the stock.

OGE Energy’s latest quarterly results matched EPS expectations at $0.24 per share, while revenue came in above estimates, so there was no major earnings surprise driving the stock. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimates were trimmed, including Q2 2027 EPS to $0.63 from $0.69, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.59 from $0.61, and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.54 from $0.57, which could temper upside expectations.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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