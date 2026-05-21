Zacks Research Estimates OGE Energy's Q4 Earnings (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OGE Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business's 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. OGE Energy's payout ratio is presently 75.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske bought 10,420 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,055.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 618.3% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 14,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in OGE Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company's stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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