Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources' current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.91 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price target on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $141.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.29. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $2,272,568. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,394,236 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $380,562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,413.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 69.6% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here