Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries' current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.44 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on UFP Industries from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UFP Industries from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.40.

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UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.50%. UFP Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 86.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 400 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company's stock.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. UFP Industries's payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

UFP Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UFP Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: ProWood, a UFP Industries business, expanded availability of TrueFrame™ Joist across the Northeast and South Atlantic, broadening access to a newer treated lumber product and potentially supporting future sales growth. ProWood TrueFrame Joist Now Available Across Northeast, South Atlantic

ProWood, a UFP Industries business, expanded availability of across the Northeast and South Atlantic, broadening access to a newer treated lumber product and potentially supporting future sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted UFPI reached a new 12-month low, reflecting recent weakness in the shares rather than a new company-specific catalyst. UFP Industries Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

One report noted UFPI reached a new 12-month low, reflecting recent weakness in the shares rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for UFPI to $1.49 from $1.60 , signaling softer near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research cut its EPS estimate for UFPI to from , signaling softer near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered estimates for Q3 2026 to $1.31 , Q4 2026 to $1.01 , Q1 2027 to $1.32 , Q2 2027 to $1.51 , Q3 2027 to $1.44 , Q4 2027 to $1.17 , Q1 2028 to $1.56 , and FY2027 to $5.44 from $5.88 .

The firm also lowered estimates for to , to , to , to , to , to , to , and to from . Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Strong Sell rating on UFPI, reinforcing bearish sentiment around the stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

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