Zacks Research Forecasts Flowserve's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flowserve's current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.70.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $92.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flowserve by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $220,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 9.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,648,000 after purchasing an additional 290,226 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 136,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,777,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 158,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $190,468,000 after purchasing an additional 299,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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