Zacks Research Forecasts McDonald's' Q2 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) - Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for McDonald's in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for McDonald's' current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McDonald's' Q3 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.14 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

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McDonald's Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $282.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.34. McDonald's has a 1 year low of $271.98 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald's

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,438,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 30,979.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,340 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $806,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,986 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in McDonald's by 9,867.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $776,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,515 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179,244 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,042.24. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $1,769,209 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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