Zacks Research Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) - Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand's current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE IR opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $72.45 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $1,193,520.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,894.88. This represents a 77.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,263 shares of company stock valued at $40,828,923. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 663.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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