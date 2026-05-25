Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden's current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The business had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Steven Madden from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOO

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $36,451,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $33,319,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $58,198,000 after buying an additional 814,318 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 155.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 955,010 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $31,974,000 after buying an additional 581,745 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,170.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 568,477 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,095.20. This represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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