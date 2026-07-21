Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for FAF Q3 Earnings

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First American Financial's current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded First American Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.00.

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First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.27. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. First American Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 6,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $468,011.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,854.16. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 5,823 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $399,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,850.05. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 135,649 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $6,713,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at about $5,046,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,693,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company's title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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