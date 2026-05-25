Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for Delek US Q2 Earnings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Delek US from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Delek US in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.23.

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Delek US Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DK opened at $43.79 on Monday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. The business's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $495,464.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,066,520.68. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,338,932.24. This trade represents a 16.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 197,736 shares of company stock worth $8,433,442 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Key Stories Impacting Delek US

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Delek US to $1.74 from a loss estimate of $1.15, suggesting a much better profit outlook for the current year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Delek US to $1.74 from a loss estimate of $1.15, suggesting a much better profit outlook for the current year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate to $1.16 from a prior forecast of a loss, reinforcing expectations that earnings could improve over the next two years.

The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate to $1.16 from a prior forecast of a loss, reinforcing expectations that earnings could improve over the next two years. Positive Sentiment: Estimates for Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 were all increased, indicating improving profitability across multiple future quarters.

Estimates for Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 were all increased, indicating improving profitability across multiple future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Strong-Buy rating on Delek US, which supports the stock but does not represent a new upgrade. Delek US Holdings, Inc. stock page

Zacks Research kept a rating on Delek US, which supports the stock but does not represent a new upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were positive: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate slightly and cut its Q1 2027 and FY2028 earnings forecasts, which could temper enthusiasm around the longer-term outlook.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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