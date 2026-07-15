Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for O-I Glass Q2 Earnings

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass' current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered O-I Glass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randolph L. Burns acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 133,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,248,246.24. This represents a 8.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams bought 2,774 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 235,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. This represents a 1.19% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,083 shares of company stock worth $157,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,238,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 729,191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,996,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,006,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,246,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,852,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company's stock.

Key O-I Glass News

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded O-I Glass from “strong sell” to “hold,” which is helping sentiment around the name. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “strong sell” to “hold,” which is helping sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.27 from $0.26, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability.

Zacks raised its to $0.27 from $0.26, suggesting slightly better near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.39 from $0.35 and FY2027 EPS to $1.86 from $1.80, signaling stronger longer-term earnings potential.

The firm also increased its to $0.39 from $0.35 and to $1.86 from $1.80, signaling stronger longer-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q3 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $0.51 from $0.52, a minor offset to the more bullish revisions.

Zacks trimmed its slightly to $0.51 from $0.52, a minor offset to the more bullish revisions. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating, and recent coverage points to weak demand and fewer catalysts, which likely capped enthusiasm for the stock. Article

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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