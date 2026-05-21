Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for Allegion Q2 Earnings

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Allegion's current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.Allegion's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore upgraded Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $161.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLE

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. Allegion has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm's fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allegion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2.7% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Allegion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, Director Sue Main purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. This represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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