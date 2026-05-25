Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for CVSA FY2026 Earnings

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:CVSA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.88. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education's current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

CVSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "hold (c+)" rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.00.

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Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of CVSA stock opened at $124.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.25. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company had revenue of $487.03 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.150 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas G. Beck sold 9,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $1,221,393.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,847,337.77. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 8,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.94 per share, for a total transaction of $897,356.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,371.30. This represents a 53.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,236 shares of company stock worth $3,752,866 and have sold 37,489 shares worth $4,815,956. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Key Adtalem Global Education News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adtalem Global Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 earnings estimate for Adtalem Global Education to $8.06 per share from $7.88, signaling improved expectations for the current fiscal year.

Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 earnings estimate for Adtalem Global Education to $8.06 per share from $7.88, signaling improved expectations for the current fiscal year. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a Hold rating on Adtalem Global Education, implying the stock is viewed as fairly valued rather than a strong buy or sell.

Zacks maintained a rating on Adtalem Global Education, implying the stock is viewed as fairly valued rather than a strong buy or sell. Negative Sentiment: The firm lowered estimates for several upcoming quarters, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which could temper enthusiasm for short-term earnings growth.

The firm lowered estimates for several upcoming quarters, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which could temper enthusiasm for short-term earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also cut longer-term FY2028 earnings expectations to $10.16 per share from $10.60, indicating slightly less optimistic growth assumptions further out.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education NYSE: CVSA is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

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