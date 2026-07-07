Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Allegion Q1 Earnings

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Allegion in a research note issued on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Allegion's current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion's Q4 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.89.

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Allegion Stock Down 0.5%

Allegion stock opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Allegion has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.11. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.78.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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