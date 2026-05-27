Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for Westlake Q2 Earnings

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Westlake in a report released on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westlake's current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WLK. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Westlake from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Westlake from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.43.

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Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. Westlake has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $124.23.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.67). Westlake had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 562 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $1,756,916.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,178.36. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Westlake's payout ratio is -16.69%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, serving customers across industrial and residential markets. The company's core operations encompass the production of vinyls—primarily polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its key feedstock vinyl chloride monomer (VCM)—as well as chlor-alkali products including caustic soda and chlorine. In addition, Westlake produces ethylene, propylene and specialty elastomers, along with construction-related materials such as vinyl siding, trim, windows and roofing systems.

Operating a network of vertically integrated plants and distribution centers, Westlake serves markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

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