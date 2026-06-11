Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for DKS Q2 Earnings

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for DICK'S Sporting Goods' current full-year earnings is $14.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods' Q3 2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $16.26 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $17.46 EPS.

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DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.89.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $214.97 on Thursday. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $170.73 and a 52 week high of $237.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.98.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,458 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.53%.

Key Headlines Impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several longer-term earnings estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods, including FY2028 EPS to $16.26 from $15.86, FY2029 EPS to $17.46 from $17.03, Q4 2027 EPS to $4.55 from $4.48, and Q1 2028 EPS to $3.50 from $3.42, suggesting confidence in the company’s longer-range growth prospects.

Zacks Research raised several longer-term earnings estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods, including FY2028 EPS to $16.26 from $15.86, FY2029 EPS to $17.46 from $17.03, Q4 2027 EPS to $4.55 from $4.48, and Q1 2028 EPS to $3.50 from $3.42, suggesting confidence in the company’s longer-range growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: DICK'S and adidas launched a FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, “Where It All Kicks Off,” featuring high-profile athletes and celebrities. The promotion could support brand visibility and seasonal sales momentum. DICK'S and adidas Celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026 with Star-Studded "Where It All Kicks Off" Campaign

DICK'S and adidas launched a FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, “Where It All Kicks Off,” featuring high-profile athletes and celebrities. The promotion could support brand visibility and seasonal sales momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks kept its FY2026 consensus-related outlook intact at $14.24 EPS, so the near-term view was not materially changed overall despite multiple revisions across future quarters.

Zacks kept its FY2026 consensus-related outlook intact at $14.24 EPS, so the near-term view was not materially changed overall despite multiple revisions across future quarters. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed several earnings estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $14.10 from $14.18, Q2 2027 EPS to $3.80 from $3.96, and Q3 2028 EPS to $3.22 from $3.43. Those reductions may be weighing on sentiment around near-term profit momentum.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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