Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Integer Q2 Earnings

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Integer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integer's current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITGR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.29.

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Integer Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Integer stock opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67. Integer has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $123.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16.

Insider Activity at Integer

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,385. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 48.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Integer by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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