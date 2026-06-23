Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for MHK Q1 Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2028 earnings estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries' current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $143.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,250. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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