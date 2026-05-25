Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for MMSI Q3 Earnings

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems' current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $381.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point set a $107.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.80.

Read Our Latest Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.62 per share, with a total value of $125,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,240. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,921.49. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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