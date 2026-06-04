Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for VAC Q1 Earnings

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide's current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide's FY2027 earnings at $7.44 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.70.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $85.52 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.43). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,730,000 after purchasing an additional 234,105 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,030 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Flaskey purchased 14,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,618.12. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.71%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Further Reading

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