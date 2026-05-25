Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for WCC Q2 Earnings

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for WESCO International's current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International's Q1 2027 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.49 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WCC

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $362.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.42 and a 200 day moving average of $285.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $161.70 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total value of $11,516,418.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,038 shares in the company, valued at $27,767,576.72. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total value of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,035,823.78. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $248,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 686,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,930 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $110,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,932 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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