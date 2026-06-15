Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Terex Q4 Earnings

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Terex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.30.

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Terex Price Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Terex has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Terex's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Terex's payout ratio is 32.54%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Terex by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Terex by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 802,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,432,000 after buying an additional 683,964 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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