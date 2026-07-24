Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of TSE:WPM Q2 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$205.62.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$154.97 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$125.08 and a 52 week high of C$226.68. The stock has a market cap of C$70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$182.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 65.55%.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, insider Vincent Chun Yip Lau bought 225 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$176.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,791.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$188,345.25. This trade represents a 26.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

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