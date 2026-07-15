Zacks Research Has Negative View of Viper Energy Q2 Earnings

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) - Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $499.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -134.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Viper Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,916,557 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $498,967,000 after acquiring an additional 493,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,491,534 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $443,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,863 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,711,539 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,197,538 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $198,182,000 after purchasing an additional 148,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,716 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $192,672,000 after purchasing an additional 258,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company's stock.

Key Viper Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viper Energy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut Viper Energy’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.11 from $2.51, signaling softer expected earnings for the current fiscal year. Viper Energy estimate revisions

Zacks Research cut Viper Energy’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.11 from $2.51, signaling softer expected earnings for the current fiscal year. Negative Sentiment: The firm also reduced Q3 2026 EPS to $0.45 from $0.65, Q4 2026 to $0.38 from $0.52, Q1 2027 to $0.51 from $0.56, Q2 2027 to $0.44 from $0.50, and FY2027 to $1.82 from $1.93. Viper Energy estimate revisions

The firm also reduced Q3 2026 EPS to $0.45 from $0.65, Q4 2026 to $0.38 from $0.52, Q1 2027 to $0.51 from $0.56, Q2 2027 to $0.44 from $0.50, and FY2027 to $1.82 from $1.93. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Viper Energy, suggesting no major change in its overall stance despite the lower forecasts. Viper Energy analyst rating

Zacks Research kept a rating on Viper Energy, suggesting no major change in its overall stance despite the lower forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Viper Energy recently completed its Riverbend Oil and Gas IX acquisition, a deal that could support longer-term scale and production growth. Viper Energy Riverbend acquisition

Viper Energy recently completed its Riverbend Oil and Gas IX acquisition, a deal that could support longer-term scale and production growth. Positive Sentiment: Longer-dated 2028 estimates were nudged higher in some cases, including Q1 2028 EPS to $0.49 from $0.47, Q2 2028 to $0.42 from $0.41, and FY2028 to $1.97 from $1.91, which may ease some longer-term concerns. Viper Energy long-term estimates

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Further Reading

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