Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AEIS Q2 Earnings

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries' current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.00.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $324.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.01 and a 200-day moving average of $282.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,363,180.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,020,349.83. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $15,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,448,649.12. This represents a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 56,514 shares of company stock valued at $17,933,796 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Energy Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.09 from $6.10, suggesting stronger expected profitability for Advanced Energy Industries NASDAQ: AEIS .

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.09 from $6.10, suggesting stronger expected profitability for . Positive Sentiment: The firm increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $6.81 from $6.09, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term earnings view for the company.

The firm increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $6.81 from $6.09, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term earnings view for the company. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted near-term quarterly estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027, which may help investor sentiment around the stock.

Analysts also lifted near-term quarterly estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027, which may help investor sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.71 from $1.89, indicating some caution further out in the forecast period.

Zacks Research trimmed its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.71 from $1.89, indicating some caution further out in the forecast period. Neutral Sentiment: The FY2028 EPS estimate was lowered to $6.53 from $6.85, partially offsetting the upbeat revisions elsewhere.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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