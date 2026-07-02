Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AR Q2 Earnings

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2028 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources' current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AR. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.35.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Antero Resources by 59.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Key Antero Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its earnings outlook for Antero Resources across several periods, including FY2026 ($4.12 vs. $3.94), FY2027 ($4.16 vs. $3.83), FY2028 ($3.73 vs. $3.63), and Q4 2027 ($1.24 vs. $1.04), which suggests better profitability expectations. Antero Resources analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research increased its earnings outlook for Antero Resources across several periods, including FY2026 ($4.12 vs. $3.94), FY2027 ($4.16 vs. $3.83), FY2028 ($3.73 vs. $3.63), and Q4 2027 ($1.24 vs. $1.04), which suggests better profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Near-term quarterly estimates were also raised for Q3 2026 ($1.02 vs. $0.95), Q4 2026 ($1.14 vs. $1.06), Q1 2027 ($1.16 vs. $1.05), and Q2 2028 ($1.03 vs. $0.97), reinforcing a stronger earnings trajectory. Antero Resources analyst estimate updates

Near-term quarterly estimates were also raised for Q3 2026 ($1.02 vs. $0.95), Q4 2026 ($1.14 vs. $1.06), Q1 2027 ($1.16 vs. $1.05), and Q2 2028 ($1.03 vs. $0.97), reinforcing a stronger earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on Antero Resources, indicating the analyst views the stock as fairly valued despite the improved earnings estimates. Antero Resources hold rating

Zacks Research maintained a rating on Antero Resources, indicating the analyst views the stock as fairly valued despite the improved earnings estimates. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus full-year earnings estimate remains solid at about $4.33 to $4.44 per share, but the revisions are incremental rather than dramatic, so the news is supportive more than transformative. Antero Resources earnings consensus

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

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