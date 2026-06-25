Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Nucor Q3 Earnings

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.54. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nucor's current full-year earnings is $16.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor's Q4 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $23.07 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $23.37 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.92.

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Nucor Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $240.13 on Thursday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $270.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.69 and a 200 day moving average of $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. LFG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. DV Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $519,971.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,132,242.37. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,213,875.68. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

More Nucor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its estimates for several upcoming periods, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth. Nucor research updates

Zacks Research increased its estimates for several upcoming periods, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The firm reiterated a Strong-Buy rating on Nucor, which may help support investor confidence in the stock. Nucor research updates

The firm reiterated a rating on Nucor, which may help support investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts now see FY2027 EPS at $23.07 and FY2028 EPS at $23.37, both above prior estimates, suggesting longer-term earnings momentum for the company. Nucor research updates

Analysts now see FY2027 EPS at $23.07 and FY2028 EPS at $23.37, both above prior estimates, suggesting longer-term earnings momentum for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed FY2026 EPS slightly to $18.30 from $18.83, so near-term expectations were mixed even though the broader forecast trend remains favorable. Nucor research updates

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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