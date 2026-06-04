Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Target Q2 Earnings

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Target's current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.93.

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Target Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $124.93 on Thursday. Target has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 527.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the retailer's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Target by 248.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the retailer's stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Target News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Target’s earnings estimates for FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, and also increased Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and Q2 2028 EPS forecasts, signaling stronger long-term profit expectations for the retailer.

Zacks Research raised Target’s earnings estimates for FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, and also increased Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and Q2 2028 EPS forecasts, signaling stronger long-term profit expectations for the retailer. Neutral Sentiment: Target announced “Target Circle Deal Days” with discounts of up to 45% on back-to-school, summer and college essentials, which could help drive traffic and sales but is more of a promotional update than a clear earnings catalyst. New, Deep Savings for Back-to-School and Summer: Target Circle Deal Days Delivers Value with Style

Target announced “Target Circle Deal Days” with discounts of up to 45% on back-to-school, summer and college essentials, which could help drive traffic and sales but is more of a promotional update than a clear earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An article comparing Target with Walmart highlighted Target as a potential turnaround and long-term value play, but it did not include new company-specific financial data. Walmart vs. Target: Which Retailer Is the Better Long-Term Hold?

An article comparing Target with Walmart highlighted Target as a potential turnaround and long-term value play, but it did not include new company-specific financial data. Negative Sentiment: Target insider Cara Sylvester sold 10,000 shares, which can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment even if it does not necessarily reflect the company’s fundamentals. Target NYSE: TGT Insider Cara Sylvester Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Target insider Cara Sylvester sold 10,000 shares, which can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment even if it does not necessarily reflect the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed one near-term estimate, cutting Q4 2028 EPS slightly, which suggests some caution around longer-dated earnings expectations.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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