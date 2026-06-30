Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of AGIO Q1 Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) - Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($6.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals' FY2028 earnings at ($4.34) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.30 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 639.84%.The business's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGIO. Bank of America decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4%

AGIO opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,714,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $149,110,000 after acquiring an additional 124,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,108,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $84,604,000 after purchasing an additional 845,433 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,804,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $99,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,338,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 3,262 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $113,224.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,625,434.59. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider James William Burns sold 3,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $113,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,711,411.26. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 12,623 shares of company stock worth $438,144 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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