Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of KNSL Q1 Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group's current full-year earnings is $20.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group's Q4 2027 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinsale Capital Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $390.18.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:KNSL opened at $306.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $287.20 and a 1 year high of $512.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Henshaw Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Henshaw Capital LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $140,506,000 after buying an additional 132,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $97,556,000 after buying an additional 134,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,233,807.68. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,134,214.65. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

More Kinsale Capital Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinsale’s Q1 2026 results were still strong, with net income and investment income rising and the combined ratio improving to 77.4%, underscoring continued underwriting discipline and profitability. Kinsale Capital: A Top Insurer, But The Easy Growth Is Over

Kinsale’s Q1 2026 results were still strong, with net income and investment income rising and the combined ratio improving to 77.4%, underscoring continued underwriting discipline and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces said the recent selloff has been driven more by slower premium growth than by underwriting deterioration, suggesting the business model remains intact even as growth normalizes. Kinsale Capital: The Selloff Is About Growth, Not Underwriting

Several commentary pieces said the recent selloff has been driven more by slower premium growth than by underwriting deterioration, suggesting the business model remains intact even as growth normalizes. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028 slightly, reflecting a more cautious outlook for future growth, but the revisions were modest and still leave forecasts above current-year consensus.

Zacks Research trimmed earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028 slightly, reflecting a more cautious outlook for future growth, but the revisions were modest and still leave forecasts above current-year consensus. Neutral Sentiment: An earnings roundup noted Kinsale remains part of a broader property & casualty insurance group that is being watched for how Q1 results translate into the rest of the year. Q1 earnings roundup: Kinsale Capital Group NYSE: KNSL and the rest of the property & casualty insurance segment

An earnings roundup noted Kinsale remains part of a broader property & casualty insurance group that is being watched for how Q1 results translate into the rest of the year. Negative Sentiment: Analysts highlighted that the “easy growth” phase may be over, with gross written premiums down slightly in Q1 and valuation still dependent on Kinsale sustaining premium growth alongside its premium profitability.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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