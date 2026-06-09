Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of KNSL Q1 Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report issued on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.89. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group's current full-year earnings is $20.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group's Q2 2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $21.31 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $390.18.

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Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $287.20 and a 12 month high of $512.76. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $326.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.52.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,214.65. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at $93,233,807.68. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is 4.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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