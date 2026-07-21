Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of MMSI Q3 Earnings

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems' current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems' FY2027 earnings at $3.82 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $381.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.59 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point set a $107.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.80.

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Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.62 per share, with a total value of $125,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,240. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,921.49. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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