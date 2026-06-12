Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for NOG FY2028 Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas' current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an "accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

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Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 4.2%

NOG stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas's payout ratio is -28.26%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 230,899 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 837,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 181,557 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Northern Oil and Gas

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Oil and Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its earnings outlook for Northern Oil and Gas across several future periods, including higher full-year estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which is generally supportive for the stock.

Zacks Research increased its earnings outlook for Northern Oil and Gas across several future periods, including higher full-year estimates for FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which is generally supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Near-term quarterly EPS estimates were also raised for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, suggesting analysts see improving operating performance.

Near-term quarterly EPS estimates were also raised for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, suggesting analysts see improving operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: The latest estimates still sit near or below the current consensus in some periods, so the revisions are positive but not a major surprise versus existing expectations.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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