Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for WTW FY2026 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $19.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.46. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public's current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public's Q4 2026 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.71 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTW. Mizuho cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $353.00 to $338.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $400.00 to $374.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $363.00 to $354.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $292.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $240.61 and a 1-year high of $352.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,803,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 945.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,641 shares of the company's stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 52,125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,151,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 179,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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