Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of EverQuote Q2 Earnings

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote's current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote's FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 15.35%.The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $180.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVER. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Up 1.2%

EVER stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $674.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 901,207 shares of the company's stock worth $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 405,237 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in EverQuote by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,367 shares of the company's stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,082 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,615 shares of the company's stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 319,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the company's stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 293,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,672 shares of the company's stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $215,112.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 541,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,115,819.46. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 9,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $193,073.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 180,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,174.06. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,400 shares of company stock valued at $886,823 in the last 90 days. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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