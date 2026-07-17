Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for Weyerhaeuser Q3 Earnings

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser's current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.2%

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,378,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $980,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,315 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,621,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $891,242,000 after buying an additional 23,485,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $782,513,000 after acquiring an additional 562,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $549,531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,110 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $479,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,227 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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