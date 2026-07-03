Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix's current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stitch Fix's Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFIX. William Blair restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.12.

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Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.37 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.26. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 65,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $203,040.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,178,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,640,134.33. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,011 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,448.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,051,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,649,813.48. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 435,720 shares of company stock worth $1,721,589 over the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,001 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,270 shares of the company's stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,807 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stitch Fix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stitch Fix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Stitch Fix to ($0.14) from ($0.19) and also lifted its Q3 2028 estimate to $0.01 from a prior loss forecast, suggesting some improvement in the longer-term earnings outlook.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Stitch Fix to ($0.14) from ($0.19) and also lifted its Q3 2028 estimate to $0.01 from a prior loss forecast, suggesting some improvement in the longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also improved its FY2027 EPS estimate to ($0.10) from ($0.11), and increased its Q3 2027 estimate to break-even, indicating analysts see gradual progress toward profitability.

Zacks Research also improved its FY2027 EPS estimate to ($0.10) from ($0.11), and increased its Q3 2027 estimate to break-even, indicating analysts see gradual progress toward profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Stitch Fix recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue above consensus, which supports the view that operating trends are stabilizing.

Stitch Fix recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue above consensus, which supports the view that operating trends are stabilizing. Neutral Sentiment: The company still carries a consensus full-year EPS estimate of ($0.15), so analysts remain cautious overall despite the recent upgrades.

The company still carries a consensus full-year EPS estimate of ($0.15), so analysts remain cautious overall despite the recent upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut some forward estimates, including Q1 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, showing that the long-term earnings path remains uneven.

Zacks Research cut some forward estimates, including Q1 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, showing that the long-term earnings path remains uneven. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Anthony Bacos, including a 70,011-share sale, may also weigh on sentiment because investors often view insider sales as a caution signal, even though the trade was made under a pre-arranged plan.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

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