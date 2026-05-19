Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Gentex Earnings

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Gentex's current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $675.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $649.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Gentex alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Gentex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 0.8%

GNTX opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Gentex has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,634 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 255.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,142 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,163 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2,038.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 5,939 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $136,478.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 4,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $112,237.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,898,436.33. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,693 shares of company stock worth $385,194 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gentex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gentex wasn't on the list.

While Gentex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here