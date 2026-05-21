Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Chemours Earnings

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemours in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chemours' current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

CC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.09.

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Chemours Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CC stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.47. Chemours has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.49% and a negative net margin of 6.82%.Chemours's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,103,000. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 3,355,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 1,401,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $70,009,000 after buying an additional 1,131,682 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,025,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC grew its position in Chemours by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,651,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Chemours's dividend payout ratio is currently -13.26%.

Chemours News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chemours this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chemours saw unusually heavy options activity, with traders buying 33,698 call contracts, a sharp jump versus normal volume. That can signal bullish speculation on the stock. Enlightify NYSE: ENFY versus Chemours NYSE: CC Critical Analysis

Chemours saw unusually heavy options activity, with traders buying 33,698 call contracts, a sharp jump versus normal volume. That can signal bullish speculation on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Chemours while adjusting several forecast periods up and down, suggesting analysts are still cautious but not outright bearish.

Zacks Research kept a rating on Chemours while adjusting several forecast periods up and down, suggesting analysts are still cautious but not outright bearish. Negative Sentiment: The most notable revisions were lower near-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS cut to $0.90 from $1.06 and Q1 2027 EPS cut to $0.41 from $0.45, which may weigh on sentiment.

The most notable revisions were lower near-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS cut to $0.90 from $1.06 and Q1 2027 EPS cut to $0.41 from $0.45, which may weigh on sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Some longer-dated estimates were raised, including Q3 2027 EPS to $0.57 from $0.52 and Q4 2027 EPS to $0.50 from $0.46, indicating a somewhat better outlook further out.

About Chemours

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours' principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

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