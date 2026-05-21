Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for IFF Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances' current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFF. Weiss Ratings raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Get IFF alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.International Flavors & Fragrances's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,167,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $441,068,000 after buying an additional 4,069,075 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $183,264,000 after buying an additional 2,363,307 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,972,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,275,296,000 after buying an additional 1,925,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $595,166,000 after buying an additional 1,904,598 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 142,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $9,958,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,422,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,906,054.90. This trade represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.93%.

More International Flavors & Fragrances News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Flavors & Fragrances, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Flavors & Fragrances wasn't on the list.

While International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here