Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for UDR Earnings

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for United Dominion Realty Trust's current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UDR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.50.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.51. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.The company had revenue of $422.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.640 EPS.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Dominion Realty Trust news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares in the company, valued at $31,810,358.75. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting United Dominion Realty Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting United Dominion Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: FFO beat expectations: UDR reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $0.64 per share, above the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.63 and in line with the year-ago result. Adjusted FFO was also $0.64 per share, supporting the company’s underlying ability to generate cash. UDR Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

UDR reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $0.64 per share, above the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.63 and in line with the year-ago result. Adjusted FFO was also $0.64 per share, supporting the company’s underlying ability to generate cash. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Management increased its 2026 EPS guidance range to $2.49-$2.57, compared with the current analyst consensus of $2.53. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.64 was consistent with expectations. UDR Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year 2026 Guidance Ranges

Management increased its 2026 EPS guidance range to $2.49-$2.57, compared with the current analyst consensus of $2.53. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.64 was consistent with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Reported earnings exceeded estimates: Net income was $0.64 per share, substantially above consensus estimates near $0.12-$0.13. UDR also reported a 28.6% net margin and 15.1% return on equity. United Dominion Realty Trust Earnings Report

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

Further Reading

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