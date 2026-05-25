Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for CORT Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.19). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CORT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.83.

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Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.06 and a beta of 0.36. The business's 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,036,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,231 shares in the company, valued at $115,632.73. The trade was a 89.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.14 per share, for a total transaction of $3,314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,146,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,999,351.34. The trade was a 9.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,198 shares of company stock worth $3,887,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 223.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,864 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 587,053 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,950,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 507,967 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 268,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,224 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 183,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,838 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Corcept Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q1 2028, suggesting a better earnings outlook ahead.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q1 2028, suggesting a better earnings outlook ahead. Positive Sentiment: The biggest near-term boost was in FY2026, where Zacks lifted its EPS forecast to $0.38 from $0.20, which may reassure investors that profitability is improving faster than previously expected.

The biggest near-term boost was in FY2026, where Zacks lifted its EPS forecast to $0.38 from $0.20, which may reassure investors that profitability is improving faster than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased estimates for Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, indicating confidence that Corcept’s earnings growth can continue beyond the next few quarters.

Analysts also increased estimates for Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, indicating confidence that Corcept’s earnings growth can continue beyond the next few quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on the stock, so the research update was constructive on earnings but not a full bullish call.

Zacks Research kept a rating on the stock, so the research update was constructive on earnings but not a full bullish call. Negative Sentiment: The firm lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $1.25 from $1.67 and cut Q3 2027 and Q4 2027 forecasts, showing some caution about longer-term earnings momentum.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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