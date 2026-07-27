Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for JLL Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle's Q3 2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $9.88 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JLL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE JLL opened at $325.19 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $258.19 and a 52 week high of $363.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Jones Lang LaSalle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 EPS to $22.58 from $22.53, suggesting expectations remain solid for Jones Lang LaSalle’s profit outlook.

Zacks Research slightly raised earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 EPS to $22.58 from $22.53, suggesting expectations remain solid for Jones Lang LaSalle’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts nudged up forecasts for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026, and Q2 2026, indicating only incremental improvement in their view of JLL’s business momentum.

Analysts nudged up forecasts for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026, and Q2 2026, indicating only incremental improvement in their view of JLL’s business momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research still expects Jones Lang LaSalle to earn $22.58 per share in FY2026, close to the broader consensus estimate of $22.85 per share, so the changes were not dramatic.

Zacks Research still expects Jones Lang LaSalle to earn $22.58 per share in FY2026, close to the broader consensus estimate of $22.85 per share, so the changes were not dramatic. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade from Strong Buy to Hold is likely weighing on sentiment, as it signals less enthusiasm from the analyst despite relatively stable earnings forecasts. Zacks.com

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jones Lang LaSalle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jones Lang LaSalle wasn't on the list.

While Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here