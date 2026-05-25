Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for MGY Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas' current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MGY stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $358.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 77.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 103,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Edward P. Djerejian sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $521,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,200,116.50. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Stavros sold 119,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $3,513,452.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 883,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,880,409.68. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 338,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,911,733 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio is 38.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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