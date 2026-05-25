Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for WPM Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The firm had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.64.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1%

WPM stock opened at $126.39 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is 19.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Wheaton Precious Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted its earnings forecasts across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton Precious Metals analyst update

Zacks Research boosted its earnings forecasts across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals. Positive Sentiment: The biggest revisions were notably higher estimates for FY2026 EPS to $4.50, FY2027 EPS to $4.74, and FY2028 EPS to $4.09, which supports the view that earnings power remains solid. Wheaton Precious Metals earnings estimate revision

The biggest revisions were notably higher estimates for FY2026 EPS to $4.50, FY2027 EPS to $4.74, and FY2028 EPS to $4.09, which supports the view that earnings power remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved forecasts, Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, indicating the new estimates were not strong enough to warrant a more bullish stance. Wheaton Precious Metals hold rating

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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